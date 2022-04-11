Lycoming County Voter Services preparing for Election Day

Less than a week remains until Election Day and the county has received more than half of its mail-in ballots back.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — With just a few days left until the election, things are heating up behind the scenes. Lycoming County Voter Services is prepping for the big day.

"People are getting all the ads on their TV and in their mailboxes. We are getting the phone calls, the walk-in traffic, and we are getting all kinds of voted mail ballots back in the office all day, every day," says Forrest Lehman, the director of elections for Lycoming County.

Lehman is expecting a pretty good turnout for a non-presidential election based on the mail-in ballot returns.

"It has been up there a little higher than usual. We sent about 8,000 out, and last time I checked, we have got about 5,500 back, and there's still several days to go," added Lehman.

There has been one significant change heading into Election Day. Voter Services says the people in Loyalsock Township's seventh precinct will not be voting at Greenview Alliance Church as usual. Those voters will have to use an emergency polling place.

"Those voters only, they will be voting in the November election at the Lysock View Chapel. It is a property owned by the county, it is our Department of Public Safety complex at 542 County Farm Road," he said.

If you plan to vote by mail, make sure it will arrive at voter services by Election Day. Lehman says the best option at this point is to drop it off in person.

"The voted ballots need to be back here at voter services by 8 o'clock on Election Day. Postmarks don't count. So, it has to be in the office by 8 p.m.," Lehman said.

People in Lycoming County can find their polling place here.