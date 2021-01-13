Help available for pet owners in Lycoming County

Folks in Lycoming County who may need some help with medical bills for their pet can now request help from their local SPCA.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Lycoming County Spca wants to help families in need during the pandemic. The organization is offering assistance for family pets with the support of some grant money.

"If they have a medical need and they don't have the funds to take their pet to the vet, or if you're out of food and need help in case you lost your job," said Victoria Stryker, the executive director of the Lycoming County SPCA.

Stryker says there are a few things you need to do if your animal requires food or medical help.

"Tell us your need, and we do have an application process, and you do have to show us that you lost your job or you've lost some income due to COVID, and we can help you with either your veterinary bills or for food for your pet."

Not only is the Lycoming County SPCA trying to help the public, but they are also asking the public for help as well. They are in need of people to adopt some of their animals."

"A big way to help us out right now is to adopt or foster. OUR kennels are completely full, and we are looking for homes."

There have been fewer adoptions as of late, according to Stryker, but she says it is because they have fewer animals coming in.

"We had 100 less adoptions than last year; however, we did get less animals in through the shelter, so percentage-wise it is pretty close to what we had last year."