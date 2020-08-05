Lycoming County reopening

Stores in Lycoming County reopened Friday thanks to Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to safely reopen parts of Pennsylvania.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Lycoming County is one of 24 Pennsylvania counties that is now in the yellow phase. The yellow phase lifts stay-at-home orders and allows retail stores like Otto Bookstore in Williamsport to reopen.

"I'm actually surprised at how many people I have seen already, you know I didn't know what to expect," said Alissa Dubois, an employee at Otto Bookstore.

Although there are some restrictions, shoppers and store employees in Williamsport say they are happy things are starting to feel, at least, somewhat normal.

"It's lovely to be open. I get to see smiling faces like that women across the street and have some semblance of normalcy again. A bookseller wants to share books and that's been very hard in a digital world."

"It's been a little stir crazy at home, kids are stir crazy being at home, so having places reopen to go to is nice but we want to do it for the right ways so we are safe," said Aimee Bachman of Williamsport.

Debbie Kinley is the co-owner of Kinley Jewelers in downtown Williamsport.

"We are thrilled to be here, and we are certainly ready to be back to work. We had a lot of calls on the answering machine with people asking us when we will be here and its finally time," said Debbie Kinley.

Kinley says the reopening could not have come at a better time, Mother's Day is one of their busiest weekends.

"A lot of the phone calls today, that was one of the things they asked. 'Are you there?' We have a lot of appointments this afternoon. 'Are you open tomorrow and what are the hours?' All these people are looking for Mother's Day gifts and its great."