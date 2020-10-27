Lycoming County preparing for election

More than 73,000 people in Lycoming County have registered to vote.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Voter Services in Lycoming County are working around the clock during this year's election cycle.

Forrest Lehman is the Lycoming County Director of Elections and he says this is the busiest his office has ever been during a presidential election.

Folks are coming in every day to drop off their mail-in ballots.

"We had over 100 people on Monday and I think we will surpass that today, we've had a line outside the office since we opened at 8:30 a.m., so it's going to be another long day I think," said Lehman.

Lehman says more people in the county have registered to vote this year than ever before.

"About 72,000 registered in 2016. However, this time we are at 73,600 some voters so we are over that and as far as I know that's a modern record in this county for registered voters," he added.

Erin Cromley is one of over 15,000 people in the county who applied for an absentee or mail-in ballot; she dropped her mail-in ballot off at voter services.

"My friend voted early today and I just thought why not? Just get out and do it early and especially with a kid I didn't want to be stuck in a super long line. So it was nice to wait like 30 minutes versus probably a longer line next week," said Cromley, Williamsport resident.

Lehman said that one of the biggest concerns with this election is lines on November 3 and that's because of people switching their method of voting.

"They thought they wanted to vote by mail and now they are deciding they want to vote in person and if they do that they are going to end up needing to vote a provisional ballot or surrender a ballot at the polling place and those are both longer processes that will drive the lines," said Lehman.