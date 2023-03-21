Lycoming County man with ALS trying to spread awareness

Marc Schefsky wants to leave a lasting impact after being diagnosed with ALS last April.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Marc Schefsky is a familiar face in Lycoming County. He was the manager at the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport for more than 20 years. However, a year ago, he was diagnosed with ALS, a deadly disease that affects your nerve cells. He stopped by the Williamsport Area High School to talk to students about his condition.

"This is my first time out in public doing awareness. It is very difficult and emotional," said Schefsky.

He told students that the past year has not been easy for him.

"A year ago, I was walking and playing golf. Now, getting up is difficult. I am losing strength in my arms," he said.

Jody Schefsky is Marc's ex-wife and a teacher at the school. She has students in three classes who are reading the book "Tuesdays with Morrie."

"'Tuesdays with Morrie' is a book about a person that has ALS, and I thought it would be a great idea to raise awareness around the whole school," said Jody Schefsky.

"We can raise awareness as a class. We are all people. It is life lessons about how to live life, so coming together to raise awareness about this is very important," said Ava Matz, a senior at the school.

According to the ALS Association, there are about 30,000 active ALS cases in the United States. The average life expectancy is two to five years. Marc hopes to leave a lasting impact.

"Awareness is everything. Getting the word out there about how difficult this disease is important," Marc Schefsky said.

Over the next few weeks, teachers and students will sell raffle tickets to win small daily prizes to raise money for the ALS Association. You can donate through Venmo by sending donations to @Schefsky.