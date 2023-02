Officials say Timothy Stroud of Muncy sexually assaulted five victims over that last 30 years.

MUNCY, Pa. — A man in Lycoming County has been arrested for sexual assault that occurred over three decades.

State police say Timothy Stroud, 54, of Muncy, sexually assaulted five victims beginning in 1992 and ending in 2018.

Troopers arrested Stroud Wednesday morning after months of investigation.

He is charged with more than 1,000 counts of sexual crimes against those victims, who ranged in age from 4 to 17 years old.