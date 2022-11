The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County.

State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his pickup, running off the road, and hitting several trees.

His passenger had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Williamsport.