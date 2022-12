A man is locked up after he admitted to raping two girls in Lycoming County.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is locked up after he admitted to raping two girls.

According to police, Stewart Wilson assaulted the girls multiple times between 2016 and 2018.

One victim was 14; the second victim was 13.

Both victims went to the police. Then, Wilson confessed.

He faces 22 charges in Lycoming County.