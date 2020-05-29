Lycoming County going green next week

Lycoming County will enter Governor Tom Wolf's green phase on June 5th.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — On June 5th, Lycoming County will enter Governor Tom Wolf's green phase.

The green phase will allow all businesses to reopen with some restrictions.

Lycoming County officials say they are happy to welcome back businesses but will continue to push for restrictions to be lifted.

"Continue to move forward, even though we are moving green we want to get to the no phase. At this point, we will reestablish our goals to get to the next phase. We won't stop and we will continue to do things safely and wisely," said Commissioner Scott Metzger.

County Commissioners say they are still upset they were not apart of the first wave to go green.

The last week was a big hit for struggling small businesses.

"Every day that goes by is lost revenue for them that they will never be able to make up."

"We had a business owner look us in the straight in the face and say I'm out of money, I've got to close, I'm done, said Commissioner Tony Mussare.

The Bar on Market Street in Williamsport has had to rely on food sales to get by.

Not being in the first wave to go green hurt the business.

"It's been difficult, we don't sell a lot of food traditionally or historically and we don't expect too but we wanted to open for the people, so another week cost us tens of thousands of dollars," said Anthony Mussare the owner of The Bar.

The Bar will have to follow new capacity rules and enforce social distancing.

But owner Anthony Mussare says they have a plan in place to keep their customers safe.

"People can now order their food from their cell phone from anywhere on the property so they don't have to come up and talk or interact with anybody at the cash register, the can just come up place their order, they will get a text when it's ready to go and it will be waiting for them up here."