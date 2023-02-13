Lycoming County brewing company unveils new product at Super Bowl

Bald Birds Brewing Company in Jersey Shore unveiled one of its newest products at football's biggest game of the year; the Super Bowl.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — It was all work and some play this past weekend for Joe Feerrar, owner of Bald Birds Brewing Company in Jersey Shore as he headed to Arizona to work Super Bowl 57.

"The super bowl is one of those things that is a bucket list item for anybody and I grew up playing sports and being an athlete my whole life having the chance to go out and go to the super bowl, one to represent your brand but two, being a philidelphia eagles fan I had a chance to she my Philadelphia eagles play in the Super Bowl it was a dream come true," said Joe Feerrar, owner of Bald Birds Brewing Company.

Ferrar's brewing company partnered with KickStand Cocktails, to make a new drink produced right in central Pennsylvania.

"Seven months ago we didn't have any product in a can. Now seven months later we are at the Super Bowl launching this brand, hopefully, nationwide pretty quickly, and it's just been a fun ride for KickStand and Bald Birds. We are very blessed," said Feerrar.

After it was unveiled in the week leading up to Sunday's big game Feerar says it was a moment worth waiting for.

"I don't know how to describe it, it's so surreal to see that happening in Arizona at the super bowl seeing that you made and that you're a part of being drank and loved by people from all over the world," explained Feerrar.

Despite not being in the stadium as a fan watching the game Feerrar says it was still an opportunity to make some life-long memories.

"You have the vendor opportunity where again you get to talk about your product or something you're making then you're also a fan so you're meeting all these different folks and you are talking to people throughout the country that are visiting for the Super Bowl so you get the best of all worlds," added Feerrar.

Feerrar and his team took it easy Monday after quite a hectic week, joining the 18.8 million people who were estimated to have taken it easy following Super Bowl 57.