Lycoming College moves to temporary remote learning

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A recent rise in COVID-19 cases on the campus of Lycoming College has forced the school to enter a remote learning period. All in-person classes have been canceled until at least next week.

"Most recently we had a couple of small clusters of cases and we thought it prudent to go ahead and return to repopulation protocols which essentially mitigates and reduces the amount of movement of students across campus," said Lycoming College vice president Chip Edmonds.

According to the school's online COVID-19 dashboard, there are 23 active cases amongst students and faculty. Chip Edmonds, the college's vice president, says all of the new cases have come from social gatherings off campus grounds.

"Not a single transmission from the classroom or from other sanctioned activities and co-curricular things that we have on campus. They have all come from social interactions or from interactions that take place off-campus."

Most of the infected students and those in contact tracing are being quarantined by the university.

"We have roughly 50 students in quarantine and we have over 150 rooms available for both quarantine and isolation."

Over the last few weeks, Lycoming County has seen a downward trend in new cases. Officials at Lycoming College say going remote and testing students will help make sure the virus doesn't spread even more into the community.

"This semester we have been very pleased because we developed our own capacity to both administer and run our own tests. We established our own lab on campus so we can have results back in very short order in terms of positive cases of students."