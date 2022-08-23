Lycoming College grad returns as Little League umpire

Umpires from around the globe are in South Williamsport making decisive calls at the Little League World Series and one of them has ties to our area.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Little League umpires from all over the world are making some big calls on the national stage at the Little League World Series. But, umpires tell Newswatch 16 that this is not just an experience for the Little Leaguers.

"It is an incredible experience," Phil Levesque said. "I have been umpiring Little League baseball for over 30 years, and for it to culminate with this, it is incredibly rewarding."

"It is a huge deal for umpires," Bill Vikara said. "We love interacting with the families and kids. It's the pinnacle of what we do as youth umpires."

Phil Levesque started umpiring at the age of 13 in his home state of Maine. But Levesque is no stranger to central Pennsylvania. He graduated from Lycoming College in 2000.

"It has been great actually for my crew and for the umpires here because I get to take them around to some of my old spots and visit places. The community support has been great since I have known so many people here over the last few decades."

During his time at Lycoming College, Levesque taught at umpiring school in South Williamsport.

"I had the opportunity to teach at umpire school while I was at Lycoming because I had been umpiring for five or six years, so the folks here were kind enough to let me come over as a kid and teach some things. When teaching it, you get to learn it a lot better."

For Levesque and the other umpires, working the Little League World Series is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and they do it as volunteers.

"We get paid in other ways," Vikara said. "We get paid with the smiles, the cheers, and everything else that we see on the field, so it is pretty great."