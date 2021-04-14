Lycoming Bakery back open for business

After its surprise closing last month, the Lycoming Bakery is back up and running with new owners.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Lycoming Bakery in South Williamsport is once again back up and running. A few weeks ago, the bakery suddenly shut down overnight and all of its employees were left without jobs.

"When I found out it was going to close, I was worried that I wasn't going to have a job. So, other than that, it was what else can we do?," said Lycoming Bakery employee Erin Schreffler.

However, thanks to the new owner, Matt Cowden, the bakery is producing fresh baked goods once again.

"The businesses were scrambling. They were driving all over Pennsylvania to find rolls and bread, and we closed the deal in 32 hours and got production going three days later, so everyone is getting rolls again," said owner Matt Cowden.

"My main concern was the customers when they decided to close the doors. So, being back open and being able to give back to them feels amazing," said Schreffler.

Cowden owned the bakery once before and even worked there while he was in high school. He says he has big plans for the business.

"The next step is to make sure all the customers we do have are getting the product they need, and hopefully, start expanding again," said Cowden.

Cowden tells Newswatch 16 that he offered all the former employees their jobs back.

"They all are hard workers. They all came back, and I even had some workers from when I owned it before called me up, and now they are back working for us so it means a lot to them," said Cowden.