Rabid fox found in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A rabid fox was found earlier this week in Lycoming County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The fox was discovered on the Northway Road Extension in Loyalsock Township, north of Williamsport.

Health officials say anyone who came in contact with the rabid animal should call the Lycoming County State Health Center at 570-327-3440.

If your pet came in contact with the fox, get in touch with your veterinarian.