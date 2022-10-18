Long-time therapy dog diagnosed with cancer

8-year-old Jett has been providing support to middle schoolers for the better half of a decade.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jett is an 8-year-old English Springer Poodle mix. He is also a therapy dog. He was rescued from the Lycoming County SPCA by his owner Robyn Hannan seven years ago.

"He had great characteristics. Loving, had a good look to him, made people smile, so he immediately got into training to be a therapy dog," said Hannan.

Hannan teaches 8th grade at the Williamsport Area Middle School. Every Friday, she brings Jett to see the kids. Adrianna Clemens is now an 11th grader, but she was a member of the Jett Friday Club during her middle school days.

"Not everyone has a dog, so when you go into school on Friday, and you say, 'oh, there is Jett', and you get to love him. He is something different. He is not like any other dog," said Clemens.

"Thousands of students have gone through the middle school and know Jett, and all claim that he is their dog," added Hannan.

Unfortunately, Jett and his owner recently got some bad news.

"He has a large cancerous mass under his tongue. It is inoperable and is causing him pain," said Hannan.

Last week was Jett's final trip to the middle school. The cancer prevents him from being able to eat on his own. Jett's owner says his days are numbered. Those close to him will remember his lasting impact.

"He probably has made me a better person. A better person and a better teacher, too," Hannan said.

"He is a lover. He knows how to bring you up when you are down, and that is something that will definitely be missed when does decide it's his time," added Clemens

For now, Jett is still able to go on walks and run around. Hannan tells Newswatch 16 that she will enjoy every moment she has left with her favorite pooch.