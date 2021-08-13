Locals stunned as Little League World Series bans fans

Little League International announced Friday that fans will no longer be allowed to watch the Little League World Series in person, leaving local spectators out.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In less than a week, Little Leaguers from all over the country will be in South Williamsport competing for a Little League World Series title. However, it will be a bit different this year. Little League decided Friday that no fans will be allowed this year because of the renewed spread of coronavirus.

"It is hard to maintain this six feet of distance when you have these type of events. I know it is hard for the community to understand but from a public safety standpoint, I really think it will help stop the spread," said Heather Stafford, clinical director at UPMC Williamsport.

Just last month, Little League announced it would allow 3,000 fans a day. Those fans would have to watch the games from the famous hill overlooking Lamade Stadium.

But, with the safety of the players and the public in mind, medical professionals at UPMC Williamsport think this final decision to keep fans away is a good idea.

"The CDC does list our county as a one with a substantial transmission rate. It is probably a wise decision based on my beliefs that we have to protect our vulnerable populations, and we know we have a low vaccination rate in this county."

Last year the tournament was canceled because of the ongoing pandemic. It will be the second straight year that fans won't be coming into Lycoming County.

"Normally, Little League Baseball and the Little League World Series bring somewhere between $35 million to $40 million dollars to the regional economy when they have a full world series," said Jason Fink, the head of the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

"Just the mass amount of people that come and how happy they are, it kind of lifts up our spirits. We were really looking forward to that, especially after this last year of not being able to have it, so, the news that they were not allowing fans was very devastating for us," said Alicia Keller at the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport.

The Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport has already started to see cancellations. Normally, the 200-room hotel is booked for the start of the Little League World Series, but that is not the case this year.

"This year, we really don't even know what to expect as far as the amount of people that are going to be staying with us. It's looking like maybe 50 percent or even less," Keller said.