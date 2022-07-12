Local wrestler awarded Medal of Courage

Hunter Zondory is the most recent recipient of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame's Medal of Courage for the Pennsylvania chapter.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Last September, Newswatch 16 brought you the story of Hunter Zondory. The Jersey Shore native was a long-time wrestler until he suffered a devastating injury during his freshman season at Messiah University six years ago.

"I was rolling around on the mat and landed on my neck wrong which broke my C-5 vertebra and ended up leaving me paralyzed from the chest down," said Hunter Zondory.

Hunter is now able to walk again. In 2021, during his senior year of college, he became a student assistant on the wrestling team. He wanted to give back to the sport that took so much from him.

"The head coach there welcomed me back with open arms and found a place for me within the team, even though I couldn't compete like everyone else," added Zondory.

"He wants to continue to participate and help others," said Lee Roy Smith of National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Just recently, Hunter received a letter from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He will be the recipient of the Medal of Courage from the Pennsylvania chapter.

"The medal of courage is for an individual, a wrestler or former wrestler, who has overcome what appears to be insurmountable challenges and provided inspiration to others," added Smith.

He will be honored with the Pennsylvania class of 2023 in Hershey next year. He is the second Jersey Shore Bulldog to ever be recognized by the Pennsylvania chapter of the hall of fame.

"It is funny because I am still having a hard time just trying to process that this is actually happening. I am in disbelief that I did get this award," said Zondory

Hunter will be one of 35 people nominated for the National Chapter's Medal of Courage award. That will be given out in June of next year.