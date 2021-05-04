Local American Idol contestant advances to top 24

A Lycoming County appearing on American Idol is now trying to advance to the top 16.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A new episode of American Idol starts Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC, and a man who grew up in Lycoming County is trying to advance from the top 24 to the top 16.

On Idol, Brennan Hepler goes by his stage name: Beane.

He graduated from Loyalsock Township High School in 2015. He now lives in Boston.

On Monday night, Beane will be taking the stage twice - once on his own and then again for an all-star duet with Josh Groban.

Then, it's up to America.

Your votes will help decide whether Beane goes home or moves on.

You can start voting tonight at 8 p.m., through American Idol's website, app or by texting the corresponding number of the contestant to 21523.