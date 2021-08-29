Little League World Series wraps up

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Fans cheered loudly from the stands at Lamade Stadium as the Little League World Series Championship game got underway.



This year's finalists were Michigan and Ohio, and it was an exciting game until the end. After ten days of baseball, players say being in South Williamsport was a dream come true.



"It was very exciting because you might not ever get to go here again,” said Kamau Passi.



Parents felt the same way.



"It was a very exciting experience, especially for my son. I watched Little League growing up, and I played Little League but never got to experience it, so being here with my son and my wife, we were able to just take it all in,” said Eric Passi of Hawaii.



This year's series looked much different from years past. Because of the pandemic, there were no international teams. So the only fans allowed were people who had passes from one of the 16 teams.



Even though Little League wasn't allowing fans this year, some people did find their way here for the final game.



"I'm here with my wife and kids, and it's my daughter's tenth birthday today, so she's ecstatic,” said Aaron Morgan of Pittsburgh.



The Morgan family is from Pittsburgh. They were in New York for a wedding this weekend and stopped in South Williamsport on their way home.



“We were parked in the parking lot, and the coach for team PA was parked next to us and was gracious enough to give us some passes,” said Morgan.



"We got our passes because we were supporting our nephew Nolan Brown from Tennessee. We came out last week, Thursday through Sunday. We kept our passes so we could come back and watch the championship game today,” said Jaime Brown of Syracuse, New York.



In the end, the team from Michigan came out on top, winning this year's Little League World Series.