Little League World Series cancels plans to allow public spectators

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Organizers of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport have decided to cancel plans to allow the public to attend when games begin next week.

Little League announced Friday morning that concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19 forced them to cancel plans to distribute about 3,000 daily passes.

Little League president Stephen Keener announced plans last month to permit a limited number of spectators in the outfield areas and public parts of the facility outside the stadiums.

The Little League World Series is scheduled from August 19-29, with the top two teams from the eight U.S. Region Tournaments, currently in progress, advancing to Williamsport.