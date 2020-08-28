Little League blood drive a home run

Instead of playing baseball, lives are being saved at Lamade Stadium.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League International Complex looks much different than it usually does this time of year. Typically, there would be baseball being played at Lamade Stadium and fans in the stands. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Little League World Series was canceled, but on what would have been championship weekend, the facility is still busy.

"We wanted to find a way to bring the community back together and really come together for a bigger cause," said Kevin Fountain, LLWS direct

tor of media relations.

The American Red Cross set up two socially distanced areas for people to donate blood.

The Del Rio family came from Wellsboro. It's their first time here.

"We have three daughters, two that play Little League softball in Wellsboro and they love it. I jumped at the chance to come down and invited my husband," Crystal Del Rio said.

All donors get a behind the scenes peek at Lamade Stadium and get to walk on the field.

"Pretty impressive," Anthony Del Rio said. "You think of the big stadiums where the professionals play and they're amazing. But coming down here for the children? It's pretty amazing."

The Red Cross says blood donors are especially needed right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to get 100 units of blood. Little League says it's well on its way.

"One unit of blood can help save up to three lives so if we can reach that goal it would be a tremendous help to all of us," Fountain added.