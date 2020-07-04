Little League hopes to play this summer

The future of the 2020 Little league season is uncertain due to the coronavirus.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For little leaguers around the world, Spring is usually the start of baseball and softball season. However, due to the coronavirus, those little leaguers don't know when they'll play ball again.

"April is typically when there is a lot of local activity happening at fields around the world and that that's not happening is very unprecedented to us, not just here in the united states but around the world as well," said Brian McClintock of Little League International.

This means one of Central Pennsylvania's most notable summer traditions, the little league world series, is in jeopardy.

"Really first and foremost what we are looking forward to is making sure that regular season and that opportunity to play can happen and then continuing to assess whether it's appropriate to have those tournaments and if we can have them as they are currently scheduled."

"Right now we are in a pause until May 11th, we certainly are hopeful and planning that we can resume our little league activities on May 11th."

In the meantime, Little League has reached out to some big names to give little leaguers a pep talk. Former and current professional baseball and softball players are encouraging kids to keep their head up in a time of uncertainty.

"Just want to send a message to all you little leaguers out there that this will pass. This virus is very serious and I know we aren't playing baseball right now and I know you guys are chomping at the bit to get out there but be patient and we will get out there eventually," said Major League Baseball player Todd Frazier.

"I just wanted to give you some encouragement, this is a tough tough time but I want you to hang in there and become better and stronger through this," said Olympic softball pitcher Jennie Finch.