LGBTQ+ health clinic open and ready to go in Lycoming County

The AR Health Clinic in Williamsport is accepting new patients.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — AIDS Resource in Williamsport is striving to bring first-class health care to those in the LGBTQ+ community.

In May, the non-profit opened its AR Health Clinic.

"Creating a space that is safe and people can feel accepted and welcome is so important, especially when we are talking about health care," said Megan Bloom of AIDS Resource.

Dr. Andrew Haussmann is a long-time primary care doctor. He is now the medical director at the clinic.

"For me as a physician to reach out to folks who maybe aren't getting the care that they would have gotten before is a really exciting opportunity," he said.

AIDS Resource is committed to providing free HIV and Hepatitis C testing. However, the clinic offers much more than that.

"Our focus is going to be on providing primary care for folks. We are going to focus on health maintenance and health screenings. We want to help people live the best lives they can," said Dr. Haussmann.

The clinic welcomes patients with or without insurance. As Pride Month begins, the clinic is looking for new patients to add.

"We have lots of openings. Right now, we are keeping things a little bit kind of relaxed so we can spend time getting to know folks," Dr. Haussmann added.

"We are excited to bring more people in and let them know about AIDS Resource and AR Health," stated Bloom.

People can schedule appointments by contacting AIDS Resource directly.