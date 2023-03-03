Less snow, more money

The city of Williamsport says it has saved both money and supplies during this mild winter.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The public works department in the city of Williamsport has been calm throughout the winter months. Crews have not had much snow or ice to deal with.

Scott Livermore, public works director, says the city has not had to use much of its salt supply for the roads.

"Our tonnage is obviously down from year to year with the winter we are having. We are right around 300 less tons than where we normally are."

Because of the mild winter, the city has been able to save money. Fewer crews have had to work extra hours, and fewer supplies are being used.

"We are down with our guys' hours. Right there is a cost savings. The salt tonnage we normally put down, we didn't even need to have in stock. We are minimizing what we normally need to do, and we have these small nuisance storms to take care of, but we are definitely down on spending on a year-to-year basis."

With little to no snow on the ground, crews have been able to start working on projects they wouldn't be able to get to until later in the year.

Crews are working on Hillside near Williamsport Area High School. Since the ground is not frozen, the city can start ditch work.

"We are actually out doing some ditch cleaning right now, which normally we don't get to start until April if we do even get to them. We have another crew out working on our trees which we are about two to three weeks ahead on our tree program here in the city," Livermore said.

City officials tell Newswatch 16 that they have plenty of supplies to last for the remainder of the winter and for any upcoming storms.