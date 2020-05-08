Making lemonade and helping children in need

A young girl in Williamsport set up a lemonade stand outside her house last week and made some serious cash for a nonprofit helping foster and adoptive children.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Last week, 9-year-old Gracelyn Raker set up a lemonade stand in Williamsport to raise money for a local organization called Dwell Orphan Care.

"I wanted to help the kids that may not have homes and that may not be able to do things that we can do, so I wanted to help them," said Gracelyn.

"Basically, Dwell exists to support foster and adoptive families so that children have a safe, loving, forever home in which to dwell," said Jennifer Lake, executive director of Dwell Orphan Care.

Gracelyn's one-week lemonade stand raised $1,500.

"It's just crazy! I didn't expect for so much money to come in so quickly to just help all of these kids."

"Not everyone is called to foster or adopt, and not everybody should, but everyone can do something, so what is your something? And for Gracelyn, this is her something," said Lake.

Gracelyn says the lemonade is free, but they asked people to donate. She also had other items at the stand.

"Lemonade and iced tea. My friend helped me. We sold cookies and brownies and we had some bracelets we sold."

The organization tells Newswatch 16 the money will go a long way.

"It helps with things like items we put into care packages, so when a family receives a new placement of children, we like to show up with a big care package of all kinds of goodies."