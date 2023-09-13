Last stop for toy train shop

English's Model Railroad Supply will close its doors for good after 77-years of business on September 30th.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Lee English has been in the toy train business all his life. He owns and operates English's Model Railroad Supply in Montoursville.

"We are a big kid toy company and a little kid Christmas company," said English.

The store includes model trains, scenery items, turntables and much more for the avid toy train collector.

English's uncle and father started the business back in 1946. But after more than seven decades, English has announced that the walk-in store will be closing on September 30th.

"After 77-years, and my age, I have finally decided it is the end of an era," he said.

English says he will miss seeing his customers every day.

"The customers have been wonderful. They love coming here. My guys are real good with them. There is light banter. You know, don't come in if you're not ready to joke around," English added.

The store is offering a special sale on all products before it closes.

"20% off of everything in the store. So, come in now we still have a lot left," he stated.

He tells Newswatch 16 that most of his attention will now be focused on his other business, Bowser Manufacturing, a company that builds replica model toy trains.

"Mostly we just do injection molding now. We send the plastic parts to Chinese companies to finish them, box them, add electronics and wheels and then we sell them all over the world," he explained.