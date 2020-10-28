Last-minute campaigns in Lycoming County

Both Lycoming County Democrats and Republicans are using the last week before the election to gain votes for their parties.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — With the general election just less than a week away, local county party affiliates are hard at work. Both the Lycoming Democrat and Republican parties are still working to gather as many party votes as possible.

"We're very very busy we're going to be fighting this race up until the bitter end. It's full steam up until November 3rd, through November 3rd," said Lycoming County Democrat Morgan Allyn.

"Starting really Saturday, Sunday, Monday, the calling will go heavy to get the vote out so it's going to be really exciting in here, probably very noisy and probably very hectic," said Lycoming County Republican Vince Mateo.

Pennsylvania is one of the major swing states in this upcoming presidential election. Both parties feel confident that their candidates can with the state.

"I feel confident the president is going to be reelected, I think it is going to be close and I think he will carry Pennsylvania but it will be close again and I think he has made a lot of headway in the last two weeks," said Mateo.

"People are engaged at a level I have never seen so I'm super excited, I feel like Lycoming County is going to help move the needle for Biden and Biden is going to win Pennsylvania," said Lycoming County Democrat Mary Wright.

The county has over 73,000 registered voters for this election and according to voter services, that is a county record. Both Vince Mateo of the Republican party and Morgan Allyn of the Democrat party said no matter who you vote for, just make sure you get out and vote.

"Get out and vote. A lot of people call it a right to vote but I consider it a privilege to vote in this country and a lot of people don't have that privilege or right in other countries so please get out and vote on Tuesday," said Mateo.

"For all the divisiveness that goes on, it is encouraging that people are participating whether they are Republican, independents, green, or whatever." said Allyn.