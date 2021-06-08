Landscaping equipment stolen in Williamsport

A Bobcat skid steer from JB Landscaping in Williamsport was stolen over the weekend.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — According to employees at JB Landscaping, a Bobcat skid steer was stolen overnight between June 4 and 5 from their job site at Grey Fox Rentals on South Reach Road in Williamsport.

"We left the skid steer here because we had another job to finish up and came back a week later to find out the machine was not here," said Jared Brown, the owner of JB Landscaping.

"We got to a point where we were finishing up, and we usually don't take all of our tools with us, especially if they are big, so we left the skid steer sitting by the building," said Kevin Louk, an employee at JB Landscaping.

The average price of a new skid steer can range from $30,000 to $60,000.

The landscapers say most Bobcat skid steers can be activated by another key built for a similar model.

"We want the machine back. It is what we use to make money, feed our families, and it is our livelihood, so you're not just stealing from us, but you're stealing from our families," said Brown.

There are tracks from the machine that lead around the front of the building to the side of the property where no landscaping took place.

The tracks around the building lead to an embankment, and tire marks can be seen all the way up the embankment to a dirt road behind the rental facility. The owner of the rental company says these tracks weren't there just last week.

"If you drive it up that embankment, you know what you are doing, you have drove one before. Because anybody else would roll it down the side," said Louk.