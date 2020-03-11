Know where to vote in Williamsport

After the county changed polling places in Williamsport last winter, many people in the city are wondering where they can vote.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Forrest Lehman, the Lycoming County director of elections, has been working around the clock to prepare for the upcoming election.

"The office has been as busy as it has been than any other day this year," said Lehman.

Lycoming County Voter Services has received many phone calls from people in Williamsport asking where they need to vote on Election Day. Back in January, Williamsport went from having 17 voting wards to just 13.

"Some wards had a few hundred people and others were well over a thousand and so what we did in Williamsport, we consolidated down to 13 wards and redrew the line so all of those 13 wards, the new ones were closer in voter population," said Lehman.

The hope was for people to vote in the new wards during the primaries this past June, but that was made impossible by the pandemic.

"COVID happened and a lot of the people we were hoping to go vote in person in June and experience the new wards and the new polling places all stayed home or they voted by mail," said Lehman.

Mayor Derek Slaughter and Forrest Lehman of voting services have told Newswatch 16 how you can find your voting ward on election day.

"Obviously, pay attention to where you are voting this year, and if you do show up to a place that was your previous polling place and you're not sure where to go then reach out to my office at 570-327-7566," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

"Lyco.org/votemap and you can actually go to that site and type in your address and it will locate your property and tell you where you are, whether it's in Williamsport or anywhere else in the county, but it will tell you what precinct, ward, township, whatever it is and your polling place based on that," said Lehman.