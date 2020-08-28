Kids in Lycoming County receive adaptive bikes

Children and their families had an emotional day in Williamsport when they were given their brand new bikes and strollers.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Arabella Declerck is one of 17 children who received a brand new adaptive bike or stroller in Lycoming County.

"This is awesome, this is the best day of my life right now, absolutely. Thank you, God. The best day of my life," said Arabella's dad Doug Declerk.

The organization Variety provides modified bikes and strollers to kids with special needs. Arabella, age 5, suffers from Charcot-Marie-Tooth, which affects the nerves and muscles in her arms and legs.

"This is going to raise her spirits so high. This little girl is going to feel like she is part of everybody else. When we wanted to go for bike rides, she would have to ride in the buggy. Now she can ride her bike," said Declerck.

All the adaptive bikes and strollers that Variety provides to children have been customized to the liking of the child, and that even includes the color.

Zayden and his dad Zachary Dieter took their new blue bike out for a stroll.

"Oh, it is a great feeling. It's great because he just enjoys it. He just wants to keep going," said Zayden's dad Zachary Dieter.

Families tell Newswatch 16 that it's great to see their children doing an activity they couldn't do before.

"In the past, he had some tricycles that physically he could ride on, but as far as putting forth the effort to it, he was kind of immobilized. So, it is great to see him be able to pedal this assisted and he absolutely loves it," said Dieter.

"We have tried so much for her, trikes, Amish-built trikes, and stuff that we thought she may be able to ride, and she struggled so much. That this little girl deserves this," said Declerck.