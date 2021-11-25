Jersey Shore thankful to be in playoffs

For Jersey Shore High School, practicing football on Thanksgiving is becoming routine.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — For the third straight year, the Jersey Shore football team held practice on Thanksgiving. The Bulldogs are set to play in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

"Basically, telling our players to be thankful to be in this position because it took a lot of hard work to have three straight Thanksgiving Day practices the last couple years," said Jersey Shore's football coach Tom Gravish.

"Not a lot of teams have the opportunity in their high school careers to practice on Thanksgiving, and I am fortunate that it is my third year practicing on Thanksgiving, and it is just a great time," said junior Kooper Peacock.

The Bulldogs held a light morning practice to prepare for their quarterfinal matchup against Meadville, a school outside of Erie. The team worked on both fundamentals and the game plan.

"They probably have the best offense that we have seen, and even though they are more one-dimensional, they will be a tremendous challenge," Gravish said.

Players told Newswatch 16 how thankful they are to have each other and be with their football family.

"It is just fun being out here with the guys on Thanksgiving playing some football. Kind of like when I was younger playing football with my friends and family, and it is all fun," said junior Hadyn Packer.

"It is great to practice with these guys and then go see our families later," added junior Brady Jordan.

After practice, Jersey Shore football players were treated to breakfast by the Jersey Shore Booster Club. But quarterback Brady Jordan has his mind on Thanksgiving dinner.

"I like eating food, you know. That is probably what I look forward to the most."