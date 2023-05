Stephanie Machmer is a special education teacher at Jersey Shore High School.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A teacher from Jersey Shore is one of the finalists for Pennsylvania's Teacher of the Year.

Pennsylvania's Teacher of the Year will be announced at a ceremony in December.

If Machmer wins, she would travel to the White House for the National Teacher of the Year ceremony.