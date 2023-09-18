Jersey Shore takes home a win in honor of Max Engle

Newswatch 16’s Melissa Steininger explains how the Monday night game went well beyond the Friday night lights.

Example video title will go here for this video

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A wave of orange took over Jersey shore as support filled the stands for the bulldogs.

But this matchup against Shikellamy was more than just a game under the lights.

"It was just absolutely amazing; I’ve never seen anything like this," said Karl Larson, Jersey Shore Football Booster Club President.

"We’re all like a big huge family, and we all pull together when times are hard," said Seneca Laubach, senior.

It was the first time the team took to the field since #4 Max Engle collapsed during a game against Selinsgrove.

He died from a traumatic brain injury after a week-long fight in the hospital.

"He represents everything that we want to be at Jersey Shore, and we say we want you to be at your best make up his veteran Max lived that out every day," said Jason Armbruster, Jersey Shore Principal.

After a moment of silence, the players carried Max’s memory with them through every play, both teams taking a knee before their first possession.

"The team really wants to make it all about him, and I think you’ll see that on the field," said Brian Ulmer, Jersey Shore Area School District Superintendent.

And it showed. The bulldog's first touchdown was from Max’s lifelong best friend, Payton Samar. He took an interception all the way to the end zone.

"We’ve challenged them with not letting anybody alone during this time. Making sure you’re checking in with one another, and I think they’ve taken it to heart," said Principal Armbruster.

Proving that the unity of football goes far beyond the field. And that Jersey Shore is and will continue to be #4 strong.

Jersey Shore won 61-12 over Shikellamy.