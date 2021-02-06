Jersey Shore student welcomed back to school after cancer treatment

Bobby Mussington was welcomed back to school by his fellow classmates Wednesday.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — It was an exciting day at the Jersey Shore Area Middle School.

Grades 6-8 lined up across the school's campus to welcome back their classmate, Bobby Mussington.

"It made me happy because everyone got to see me again," said Mussington.

Bobby is returning to school for the first time since before Thanksgiving break.

Over the holidays Bobby was diagnosed with B-cell Lymphoma.

"He's full of emotion and wants to have fun with his friends and I think for him today to see all these faces at school, it made him feel like a kid again," said Keith McCabe, Bobby's homeroom teacher.

"It's great to see him back and looking very healthy. Just to see the smile even through his mask just put a smile on my face," said Charlie Snook, classmate.

Fellow classmates cheered him on and Star Wars music blasted over the school's PA system as Bobby made his way down the halls for the first time in over seven months.

"I'm happy to be back and it surprised me to see everyone out to actually welcome me back," said Mussington.

"We've been excited for the past couple weeks to see him and we were all very happy to see him," said Snook.

"Perfect week for this to happen, the final week of the school year and we get to see him run through the hallways. We've gone full circle with it this year and we are very happy to see him back," said McCabe.

Back in February students built hundreds of snowmen across the school's campus to raise thousands of dollars for Bobby through the Think Big organization.