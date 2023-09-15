Jersey Shore grateful for support

The Jersey Shore Area School District superintendent says the students are grateful for the support since their friend and teammate collapsed last Friday.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Over the past week, the name Max Engle has become familiar to many in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. The Jersey Shore Area football player collapsed in the final moments of last Friday's game against Selinsgrove.

In the days since, school officials said Max's condition had worsened, and the medical prognosis is not good.

"It's a hard thing for a high school student to see a serious injury in one of their friends," said Jersey Shore Area Superintendent Brian Ulmer.

Ulmer says many students in the district are struggling with what happened to their classmate. Counselors have been at the schools all week.

"They do feel supported. Not just by us but by the community and everyone around them. I think that will be the thing that helps them get through it," Ulmer said.

The superintendent says school officials have kept the football team together as much as possible this week. There have been daily team meetings.

"Coach said to us the only way through this is together, and I think the community showing their support is what's going to help the kids and the family get through what has happened," Ulmer said.

That support has not only come from the Jersey Shore community. When students were asked to wear orange on Thursday to support Max, many other school districts participated.

"It just ballooned from there to the community, the region, I've had superintendents from across the state reach out to me to say, hey, we just want you to know we're wearing orange too."

Earlier this week, a longtime teacher told Ulmer this has been the toughest week of their career. The superintendent says he cannot imagine how hard it must be for teenagers.

"It's been incredibly difficult for our students, for our staff, for myself. Yesterday was probably the best day we had because of all the support we had around us."