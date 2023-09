A player collapsed on the field at last week's game

According to a post on Jersey Shore Area School District's social media, the Bulldogs game against Shikellamy will not happen as planned this Friday.

Last week during a game in Selinsgrove, defensive end Max Engle collapsed and was taken to the hospital.

The district announced yesterday that his condition has rapidly declined.

A new date for the game against Shikellamy has not been set.

There's still no word on what led to Engle's collapse.