Jersey Shore Area schools get a huge boost

A state-funded program will help connect students in rural areas to high-speed internet.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — For families in the Jersey Shore Area School District, remote learning can be a challenge. Many areas don't have access to high-speed internet, but that will soon change thanks to a new state-funded program.

"They are trying to map where these connection issues are," said Jersey Shore Area School District Superintendent Brian Ulmer. "When the Department of Education comes out, they're going to look at, in each of the geographic areas of our district, what is the best solution for kids and families that live there to be connected to school."

Stephanie Machmer from Salladasburg has two children in the school district. She says her home internet isn't great.

"We typically drive to town, or we sit outside the Salladasburg Elementary School and use the Wi-Fi outside, or we come to town and use friends' internet," said Machmer.

The new program is a part of a $15 million statewide initiative to help connect students with remote learning.

Jersey Shore is one of 17 school districts that will benefit. School district officials are working with the Department of Education to determine what they need.

"Wireless mesh networks that we could put up that could blanket a part of the community, cell phone hotspot mobile devices that would allow students to be able to hook their district device up to a mobile hotspot and be able to access school work at home," said Ulmer.

The program will boost internet connectivity in rural areas, pay for more mobile hotspots, and improve the overall quality of learning for students.

Machmer tells Newswatch 16 how happy and excited she is that her kids will get accessible Wi-Fi at home.

"That would be fantastic if we had internet that was as fast as everyone else's. That would be fantastic," said Machmer.