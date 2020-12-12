Jeep enthusiasts host toy drive in Williamsport

More than 30 Jeep owners came out to Susquehanna State Park to benefit Toys for Tots.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Some of Santa's elves collected toys for children in need in part of Lycoming County on Saturday morning.

More than 30 Jeep owners came out to Susquehanna State Park in Williamsport to collect presents for the WSQV toy drive.

The WSQV toy drive benefits the Clinton County chapter of Toys for Tots.

People were asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate before taking off for a scenic ride.

"Everyone got a set of directions and we all are going to be tagging along for this ride and it is going to a great organization and it is going to stay local so that is what so great about it," said Kevin Bittenbender of 570 Jeeps.