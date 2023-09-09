Inspiring the next generation of Civil Air Patrol members

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hundreds of students from around the state are learning more about the world of civilian service as members of the Civil Air Patrol.
It's the first Cadet Wing Conference back since the pandemic, help on the campus of Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.
"Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the United States Air Force. We were chartered back in 1948 as the auxiliary of the Air Force but we were originally founded in 1941 where we did coastal patrols in WWII,” said Col. Mark Lee, Northeast Vice Commander.
Nearly 300 cadets from across Pennsylvania and New York State took part, ranging in age from 12-18 years old.
The cadets break up into sessions, learning everything from emergency services, medical and aerospace education.
For some cadets, being part of this has family roots.
"My father was in Civil Air Patrol, so he told me about it and made me want to join. He's also become a senior member,” said Logan Sima, Hazleton.
“My brother used it to get into the Army and if you become an officer here, you could go into any branch. I want to use it to get into the US Marine Corps,” said Joe Agulier, Buffalo, NY.
Officials say the opportunity to explore these different tracks gives cadets options for future career paths.
Not everybody joining Civil Air Patrol is going to go into the military, but they can take this skill set and transition into other civilian careers.
“I’m hoping that one day I could join the Air Force, and I feel like this is good prep for that, and it takes you through the basics of what you need to know,” said Sima.
“I think it's mainly the emergency services aspect and search and rescue missions Air Patrol will go on. I want to apply to the Cadet Wings Program to get a scholarship for my pilot's license,” said Bernadette Spear, Allentown.
Cadets tell Newswatch 16 that one of the highlights was learning the core values of color guard.