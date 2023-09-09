Inspiring the next generation of Civil Air Patrol members

"My father was in Civil Air Patrol, so he told me about it and made me want to join. He's also become a senior member,” said Logan Sima, Hazleton.



“My brother used it to get into the Army and if you become an officer here, you could go into any branch. I want to use it to get into the US Marine Corps,” said Joe Agulier, Buffalo, NY.



Officials say the opportunity to explore these different tracks gives cadets options for future career paths.



Not everybody joining Civil Air Patrol is going to go into the military, but they can take this skill set and transition into other civilian careers.



“I’m hoping that one day I could join the Air Force, and I feel like this is good prep for that, and it takes you through the basics of what you need to know,” said Sima.



“I think it's mainly the emergency services aspect and search and rescue missions Air Patrol will go on. I want to apply to the Cadet Wings Program to get a scholarship for my pilot's license,” said Bernadette Spear, Allentown.



Cadets tell Newswatch 16 that one of the highlights was learning the core values of color guard.