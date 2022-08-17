Injured Little League player improving

The Snow Canyon Little League player fell out of his bunk bed early Monday morning and suffered a serious head injury.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 75th Little League World Series started Wednesday, but it hasn't been all fun and games this week in South Williamsport.

One player fell out of his bunk bed early Monday morning and suffered a serious head injury.

Easton Oliverson, 12, was flown to Geisinger early Monday morning. He is still listed in critical condition, but his coaches say Easton is doing much better.

Snow Canyon Little League represents the Mountain region at the Little League World Series. The team from Santa Clara, Utah, is its state's first team to make it to South Williamsport.

Coach Kyle Hafen says the players have been on an emotional high since they got here.

"We actually spoke on Sunday evening and said I can't wait until tomorrow, Monday, because we might be able to take a deep breath and let all this settle in. And of course, Monday morning at 1:30, 2 a.m., the incident happened."

That incident changed everything. Easton fell out of his bunk bed early Monday morning. A teammate quickly found Easton's dad, who is another coach for the team.

"He was aware and talking at first, but quickly his dad realized something was not right."

Easton was flown to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville with a head injury, where he is listed in critical condition. His coaches say he is doing much better.

"Was able to say his name, tell how old he was. He responds to commands like, 'Hey, give us a thumbs up.' He looks good. They've taken the breathing tube out," Hafen said.

Meanwhile, Easton's teammates are getting ready for their first game on Friday.

"I think at first they were a little naïve about what was going on. We told them Easton fell and he got hurt, went to the hospital, and they worked on him. Mainly to kind of not let them worry about it, especially where they're away from home and stuff," said mark Ence, the Mountain region manager.

"Both Coach Oliverson and Easton wouldn't want anything to distract us and to stay focused, have fun, and compete and that's what we're trying to do," Hafen added.

Easton's family is asking for prayers and for his teammates to enjoy this experience. The Mountain region plays its first game Friday at 3 p.m., and you can bet they'll be playing for their buddy Easton.