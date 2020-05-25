In-person masses held in yellow counties

Church officials chose to hold in-person masses this weekend in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Live-streamed church services haven't been cutting for some parishioners at St. Joseph The Worker Parish in Williamsport.

The Diocese of Scranton gave all of their churches in yellow counties the option to welcome people back provided everyone wears a mask and practices social distancing.

"Just to sit in there and find that peace was just -- and to be there in front of the tabernacle and know he's right there present--body, blood soul," said John Bubb, Montoursville.

People we spoke with say although mass looks a little bit different, their faith remains the same.

"It's been challenged! It's made me appreciate being able to come out and go to mass. I thought that during mass," said Virginia Borek, Williamsport.

Only 25 parishioners were allowed at each mass and they had to pre-register for a spot. Each of them was greeted and checked in by a volunteer

Elizabeth Bubb, who worships here with her family, asked people if their health had changed, or if they'd experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 before they entered the church.

"It was nice I was the first face they saw and I was able to greet them, and seat them and make sure they weren't nervous before mass," Elizabeth Bubb, Montoursville.

A spokesman for the diocese says dozens of churches had the opportunity to open Sunday although he couldn't say how many churches did open.

Father Brian Van Fossen said given the uncertain times, and ahead of Memorial Day, he was excited to open the doors at St. Joseph's to give a special homily about courage.

"We've expanded our sense of heroes. After 911 we expanded it to firefighters and police officers, and now we're expanding it to doctors and nurses and stuff like that. It's about that reality of courage and being courageous in who we are," said Father Brian Van Fossen.

The Eucharist was given after mass ended and people were asked to exit the church immediately after they received it but that didn't stop this family from celebrating their son's first holy communion.

"Hey the important thing is we got to be here and he got to receive the sacraments and what are you gonna say I mean like I said, It's like Christmas. To be away and to come back is rejoice fully said Tammy Youmans, Trout Run.