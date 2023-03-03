Improving polling places for voters with disabilities

Lycoming County will update accessibility at its polling places in an agreement with the federal government.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Improvements are coming to polling places in Lycoming County for voters who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids.

Federal officials announced an agreement with the county to improve physical accessibility at the county's polling places.

A survey in 2017 found that many of the county's polling locations contain barriers to voting for persons with disabilities, which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The settlement requires the county to either relocate inaccessible polling places to new, accessible facilities, or to use temporary measures such as portable ramps, signs, traffic cones, and doorbells, where appropriate, to ensure accessibility on Election Day.