Newswatch 16 checked with folks in Lycoming County to see how they are handling the winter weather.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Overnight winter weather made for icy conditions in Lycoming County. Folks were out with shovels, ice scrapers, and plows to help clean up the wintry mix.

Newswatch 16 found Charles Sober of Montoursville clearing the sidewalk in front of his home.

"I am just getting rid of some of this ice. According to the weather, it is just going to be rain after this," said Sober.

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow left many roads in Central Pennsylvania iced over. Crews were out early to try and clear the roads.

Market Street is one of the busiest roadways in Williamsport, but because of the ice there was hardly any traffic in the city. Those who did have to go out say the road conditions were less than ideal.

"Awful honestly. The roads are not looking good at all. There is a mix of like slush and ice and it is very dangerous," said Angel Vicente of Williamsport.

PennDOT advised drivers to stay off the roads for any unnecessary travel. Drivers in Williamsport could be seen driving well under the speed limit.

"I recently just came back to college here because we start classes on Monday and the roads are just bad. It took me some extra time, maybe an hour longer, to drive slowly and safely on these roads," said Vicente.

"Like I said, I don't think people need to be out there. I don't even think I am going to go for my walk today like I usually do," said Sober.

According to the Stormtracker 16 Team, temperature lows for the week ahead will be well below freezing. Anything that melts will more than likely refreeze.