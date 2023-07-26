Hundreds of swimmers prepare for their biggest meet of the summer

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree joined some swimmers in the pool to see how much training it takes to land on the winners podium.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Meadow Wertz from Williamsport says swimming is second nature for her.

"I first started swimming, I would say, since 2016 when I was like 5," she said.

Learning to swim from a young age, Wertz got a head start in competitive swimming thanks to her team, the Williamsport Waves.

"You get better as the years go by, but it's not an easy thing in the beginning," Wertz said.

Like many of her teammates, Wertz spends five days a week in the pool to get ready to dive into the Greater Susquehanna Valley Aquatic League Championship this weekend.

The swimmers say this kind of discipline is something people watching from the pool deck may underestimate.

"They say, 'Oh, a little swim team, let's have practice one day a week.' But no, it's not like that at all," said Catherine Wiley, a swimmer with the Williamsport Waves.

"People try hard for this sport, and it's not just, 'Oh, you're just swimming in the water,' because it just feels really underestimated as a sport," added Wertz.

Unlike their traditional swim meets during the year, the championships will be held at the Lewisburg Community Pool.

Nearly 1,000 swimmers from Pennsylvania will take over the public pool, hoping to show off how dedicated and determined they are to the public.

"It's pretty cool to see how many people are actually committed to doing our sport," said Brian Love-Ritchey, a Williamsport Waves swimmer.

Although the swimmers are going against each other for a trophy, they cheer each other on when they need it most.

"The older you get, the harder it is to improve because you start laying out all your good times," added Ryan Saxe, a Williamsport Waves swimmer.

The championships feature first-year to state-qualifying swimmers, hoping to motivate athletes of all levels.

"Just them having someone to look up to is fun and seeing how hard we work and like everything we get to do just seeing them being to dream of that is amazing," explained Kendall Cohick, a Williamsport Waves swimmer.