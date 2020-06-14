Hundreds attend farmers market in Lycoming County

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market was held on the former carnival grounds in Muncy.

MUNCY, Pa. — A couple who opened a restaurant right before the coronavirus hit was finally able to serve customers at a farmers market.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market was held on the former carnival grounds.

There were about 25 local farmers and artisans that showed off their products.

There was live music and plenty of food and drink.

Hosts Brooke and Greg did not charge vendors for the chance to participate since so many have struggled throughout the pandemic.

"I was just amazed at how many people are here," Kim Bishop of Muncy said. "I've seen vendors, and the food lines and the music is fantastic."