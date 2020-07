A family of six is displaced after flames torched their home Saturday afternoon in Williamsport.

Fire officials believe the flames sparked just after 3:30 p.m. along the 600 block street of Rose Street.

Everyone made it out safely but a few firefighters had to be treated because of the heat conditions while fighting the fire.

Officials say they are all doing okay tonight.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.