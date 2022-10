Investigators say the fire is currently being investigated as suspicious.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Tuesday morning in Lycoming County.

The house along Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township caught fire early Tuesday morning.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Investigators say the fire is suspicious because just over a week ago there was a barn fire at the same property.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.