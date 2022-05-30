Honoring Civil War soldiers in Williamsport

The 11th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry honored the more than 150 Civil War veterans buried at Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Memorial Day is a time to observe and remember those who fought and died for our freedom. That is what a group of Civil War re-enactors from the 11th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry did at Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport.

"It is to remember the soldiers and sailors who fought for the Union and died and were buried here in what is known as the GAR circle," said Wayne Sager of the 11th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry.

The re-enactors were dressed in period uniforms of the Union Army. Folks who attended the ceremony learned about the rifles used in the Civil War.

"We are members of the 11th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, which is a shooting competition group. We actually compete with these firearms," said Sager.

After the ceremony, those in attendance placed flowers on the gravestones of more than 150 Civil War veterans.

"It is very emotional, always emotional for us. I just can't imagine being anywhere else," said Paula Sager of Williamsport.

The event has been going on every Memorial Day for more than 50 years. Isaiah Pepperman hopes to one day join the ranks of the 11th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry.

"I really like how they do everything and we really need more people in this and willing to do this. I just think all the history and uniforms are very interesting," said Pepperman.

"We are actually afraid this is going to die out unless somebody keeps it going. We are particularly interested in Civil War history and history in general," added Wayne Sager.

The group hopes to continue this ceremony for many years to come.