Homemade Days returns to Billtown

The two-day craft festival features 38 central Pennsylvania vendors.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Dozens of craft and food vendors are set up in Williamsport's Brandon Park this weekend.

It is all a part of the city's annual craft festival known as Homemade Days.

"It is my first time coming here, but I think it is cool to see all the different vendors, and it is nice that people came out on a cloudy day," said Mason Lauchle of Montoursville.

"With the variety of all the different vendors coming together, it makes the whole show better," said Paul Kadash of Williamsport.

Kadash says the festival is a chance for folks to show off their craftsmen skills. His stand is selling wind chimes and lamps using wine glasses and bottles.

"Mostly solar-operated lights that you can hang on your patio or porch. Things to just brighten up the day for you," he added.

Sharon Shutt's stand was popular on day one of the show. She has been selling her crafts at Homemade Days for more than 20 years.

"I will go to yard sales, flea markets, estate sales and just look and say that doesn't cost much, and I think I can make something out of that," she said.

Items such as clothes, trinkets, jewelry, handbags, and other knick-knacks are all up for sale. With rain in the forecast, vendors are hoping people come out and shop.

"It was slow at first, but it is starting to pick up now," stated Kadash.

"It is awesome when it is not raining. I have been doing it a long time, and hopefully, it builds up again," said Shutt.

The event will also run on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.