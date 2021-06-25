HomeMade Days return to Williamsport

The annual arts and crafts show is back this year after it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hundreds of folks made their way to Brandon Park in Williamsport for the return of HomeMade Days. HomeMade Days is a two-day event where vendors from all over the area sell crafts, clothes, and other original products.

"We have an abundance of craft and artisan vendors, as well as food vendors, and we will have some entertainment as well," said Kayla Drummond, the Williamsport recreation director.

"Some good vendors here. We do crafts, my wife does quilting, and my granddaughters here like to quilt and sew, and we had a good time," said Walt Winters of Williamsport.

HomeMade Days were canceled last year because of COVID-19. Vendors and shoppers told Newswatch 16 that they are excited for this event to be back.

"We have been seeing a lot of people come through, and everybody I think is just excited to get out and be a part of HomeMade Days because they missed it last year too," said vendor Karla Klos.

"It is good to get back out and get things back to normal here in town," said Winters.

"We're seeing an abundance of people coming out. Everybody is excited to be out and about. Folks are spreading some love and fun and enjoying nature in the park," said Drummond.

Karla Klos is selling homemade essential oils at her stand. She says having this event is huge for her business.

"We have been waiting for a whole year, so you couldn't be happier to be here today with beautiful weather and lots of variety," said Klos.